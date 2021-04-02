Rochester Regional expands visitation at UMMC and other hospitals

Press release:

Effective Monday, April 5, visitation at Rochester General Hospital, Unity Hospital, Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and United Memorial Medical Center will expand to allow a maximum of two visitors per patient per day for up to four hours each at the bedside. Due to social distancing concerns because of COVID-19, only one visitor will be permitted at a time.

Visitors will be required to check in after being screened at the door.

Other changes to the policy include:

Pediatrics (permits two support persons together) Each patient may have two support persons 24/7;

(permits two support persons together) Labor and Delivery (permits two support persons together) Each patient may have two support persons 24/7;

(permits two support persons together) Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (permits two persons together) Each patient may have one support person 24/7 and one visitor for a maximum of four hours per day during scheduled visiting hours.

(permits two persons together)

Visitation hours:

Rochester General Hospital: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 – 8 p.m.

Unity Hospital: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 – 8 p.m.

Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic: 12 – 8 p.m.

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital: Monday – Friday: 1 – 5 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

United Memorial Medical Center: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3 – 6 p.m.

Visitation is still prohibited for Emergency Department patients, COVID-19 positive patients, patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, cancer infusion centers, and inpatient behavioral health (chemical dependency and mental health).

For more information, please visit our website at www.rochesterregional.org.