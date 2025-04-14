RTMA now offering additional benefits for veterans in the NYS Registered Apprenticeship program

Press Release:

The Rochester Technology & Manufacturing Association (RTMA) today announced the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has approved the RTMA’s group sponsorship of the New York State Registered Apprenticeship Program as a New York State Approving Agency. This distinction allows the RTMA to provide VA benefits to apprentices who served in the United States Armed Forces.

Registered Apprentices, who are Veterans, are now eligible for GI Bill and other educational benefits for Veterans and qualified family members to assist with tuition and career counseling. These benefits are in addition to several benefits and incentives already available to Registered Apprentices: including SUNY Tuition Assistance, complimentary Tooling U-SME licenses and several incentives for signatory companies.

Veterans Affairs backdated the RTMA’s application to August 1, 2022, in order to assist Veterans previously enrolled in the NYS Registered Apprenticeship Program. The RTMA will collaborate with its signatory companies to provide the VA with the necessary documentation needed to receive VA benefits. In addition to receiving this distinction, RTMA Director of Workforce Development Rich Turner and Youth Apprenticeship Coordinator Keri Martin are now trained as School Certifying Officials with the VA.

For more information on the RTMA’s sponsorship of the NYS Registered Apprenticeship Program, visit https://www.rtma.org/apprenticeships or contact Rich Turner at rturner@rtma.org or 585-510-6557.