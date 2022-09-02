Run for the Acorns at County Park starts Sept. 23

Press release:

The Run for the Acorns is from Friday, Sept. 23, with the virtual run going to Oct. 1. It includes the following events: 10k Run (In person), 5k Run/Walk (In person), Virtual 10k Run, and Virtual 5k Run/Walk.

Race in person or use the virtual option. Both courses are marked with signs and direction arrows, and the app tracks the courses using GPS points. Your start and finish times will be recorded and posted to the results automatically. To join the virtual race run the 5K or 10K course at the park between 8 a.m. Sept. 23, and 5 p.m. Oct. 1, using the RaceJoy tracking app. Your start and finish times will be recorded and posted to the results automatically.

The courses are on single and double-track trails through the forest, along a creek, and up and down rolling hills in the Genesee County Park & Forest, with an estimated 100 feet of climb in the 10K loop. Trails are very wide and easy to negotiate (rocks and roots are clearly marked for safety). The courses start on asphalt and then lead into the woods for a truly beautiful run through the countryside. Surround yourself in the beauty of the forest in October on trails through the woods, along the headwaters of Black Creek, and over rolling hills.

Grab a friend for some great exercise and fun in the park!! Meet at Pavilion B for the race start. This 5k/10k trail run and walk is designed for people of all ages and activity levels. Awards will be given to the top overall male and female running finishers in each race. Awards will also be given to the top male and female running finishers in each age group. Enjoy post-race snacks and drinks as you congratulate your fellow participants!

DETAILS

Starting Times for October 2nd: Check-in 8:00 a.m. 10K Run 9:00 a.m. 5K Run/Walk 9:15 a.m.

Virtual Run: You must run the 5K or 10K course at the Genesee County Park & Forest between 8 a.m. Sep. 23, 2022, and 5 p.m. Oct. 1, 2022, using the mobile RaceJoy tracking app which you can download when you register.

10K Run: You must finish the first 5K of the race in 50 minutes or less or you will be disqualified.

Shirts: Must register by September 10, 2022, to receive a long-sleeved tech race shirt. No guarantee of a shirt if you register after this date.

Awards: Medals to the overall top two male and female finishers in the 5K and 10K run, to the winning team in the 10K Team Relay event, and to our top male and female finishers in each age group (14 & under for the 5K run, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 & over) – you must be present to receive your medal. No awards to virtual race participants.

Fees: October 2, 2022: $30 in advance (must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 25, 2022); $35 late and race day registration.

Virtual Race: $10 in advance for virtual race participation plus a $20 option to purchase a race shirt (order for shirt must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 10, 2022).

Packet Pickup: Friday Sept. 30, 2022 4:30 – 6:00 pm at DeWitt Recreation Area 115 Cedar St., Batavia, at Pavilion 1 or on race day.

Register online: runsignup.com/Race/NY/EastBethany/RuntheAcorns