Press Release:

GO ART! is running a 4 week Saturday morning kids Culinary class starting May 4.

This class is tailored to students in grades 1-6. Each week we will be baking, cooking or learning about proper safety in the kitchen. All supplies will be included.

For more informations go to https://goart.org/programming/exlporeart/exlporeart-children/, call (585) 343-9313, or

email Jodi at jfisher@goart.org.