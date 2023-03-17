Local Matters

March 17, 2023 - 12:50pm

Saturday's walks at Genesee County Park postponed due to anticipated high winds

posted by Press Release in Genesee County Park & Forest.

Press release:

"Tomorrow's Birding Walk and Spring is Here Hike at the Genesee County Park & Forest have both been POSTPONED due to high winds and will take place on Saturday March 25th.  The Birding Walk is FREE and will take place from 7 am to 10 am and meet at the pavilion A parking lot.  The Spring is Here Hike will take place from 10 am to 12 pm and meet at the Interpretive Nature Center, $5/person, $10/family.  Call 585-344-1122 to register!"

