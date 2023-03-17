Saturday's walks at Genesee County Park postponed due to anticipated high winds

Press release:

"Tomorrow's Birding Walk and Spring is Here Hike at the Genesee County Park & Forest have both been POSTPONED due to high winds and will take place on Saturday March 25th. The Birding Walk is FREE and will take place from 7 am to 10 am and meet at the pavilion A parking lot. The Spring is Here Hike will take place from 10 am to 12 pm and meet at the Interpretive Nature Center, $5/person, $10/family. Call 585-344-1122 to register!"