Schumer announces $18 million funding assistance for Edwards Vacuum plant at STAMP

Press release:

After announcing that Edwards Vacuum plans to build a manufacturing facility in Western New York two years ago, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer today announced Edwards Vacuum has reached a $18 million preliminary memorandum of terms (PMT) funding agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce under the CHIPS & Science Law he championed. This proposed federal funding will support Edwards Vacuum’s plans to build its new $300+ million dry pump manufacturing facility for the semiconductor industry, the first of its kind in the country, as there is currently no domestic production of semiconductor-grade dry vacuum pumps.

“This investment will ensure an essential part of the semiconductor supply chain – that will be surging in demand – is made right here in Genesee County. I am proud to announce my CHIPS & Science Law is investing $18 million in Edwards Vacuum’s expansion in Western New York, creating the first dry pump vacuum manufacturing facility of its kind in America,” said Senator Schumer. “From Micron to GlobalFoundries, all the major semiconductor companies in New York and across America need vacuum technology for their chip fabs, that only Edwards will make in the USA. A historic $300+ million manufacturing facility like this, with over 600 good-paying jobs, was only a dream a few years ago. But I urged Edwards Vacuum to expand in Western NY because I knew this region had the potential to become the beating heart of America’s semiconductor supply chain.”

Schumer added, “This continued investment by the Biden administration is proof positive the value of our region as a ‘Tech Hub’ and America’s emerging semiconductor superhighway. Today, Edwards Vacuum’s plans to expand in Western NY move forward. And that dream becomes one step closer to becoming a reality thanks to my CHIPS & Science Law.”

Today’s proposed federal funding will support a planned $300+ million investment and 600+ good-paying jobs when the facility reaches full production capacity. Schumer explained all chip fabs need vacuum technology like what Edwards makes to power the sophisticated equipment and state-of-the-art machine tools needed to make microchips. Those tools need and use vacuum pumps, like those that will now be made in Western New York, to manipulate the chip wafers to manufacture the finished microchips. By bringing manufacturing to New York, new chip fabs such as Micron and GlobalFoundries in New York, and Intel in Ohio can have access to critical dry pumps that will now be made in the U.S., offering chip producers shorter wait times, improved responsiveness, and reduced CO2 emissions from an American-made product.

This is the third agreement for a New York company from the CHIPS Incentives Program funded by Schumer’s CHIPS & Science Law. Earlier this year, Schumer announced that Micron, which plans to invest $100 billion over the next two decades – the largest private investment in New York’ s history – reached a $6.1 billion CHIPS PMT funding agreement. In addition, GlobalFoundries in the Capital Region also reached an agreement for $1.5 billion in direct grant funding under his CHIPS & Science Law to support a $12.5 billion public-private investment over the next ten plus years to expand and construct a second, new state-of-the-art computer chip factory in Malta, NY.

Schumer added, “The CHIPS & Science Law keeps delivering for New York. We are seeing more targeted federal investment in this region to bring back manufacturing than ever before, and awards like this show that the I-90 corridor truly is becoming America’s semiconductor superhighway.”

“New York State is a national leader in reshoring advanced manufacturing and research and this could not have been accomplished without the combination of the federal CHIPS and Science Act and New York State's Excelsior Jobs Program,” Governor Hochul said. “As a result, Edwards Vacuum is bringing 600 good jobs to Upstate New York, bolstering our semiconductor ecosystem, and setting the stage for regional success. This is proof that when we work together the sky's the limit, and none of it would be possible without the partnership of the Biden-Harris Administration, Commerce Secretary Raimondo and New York’s congressional delegation."

Schumer has been a relentless champion for expanding the semiconductor supply chain in Western NY. Schumer personally called Geert Follens, President of the Vacuum Technique Business Area for Edwards parent company Atlas Copco Group, to urge the global semiconductor supply chain company to expand in Upstate New York. Later that year Schumer announced with Governor Hochul that Edwards Vacuum had heeded their calls and planned to build their new manufacturing facility in Genesee County. Earlier this year, Schumer celebrated Edwards Vacuum’s groundbreaking ceremony in Genesee County for Phase 1 of their construction which is expected to be completed in 2028.

Schumer last year also helped the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse region win the prestigious Tech Hub designation through his CHIPS & Science Law and earlier this year secured a historic $40 million investment to implement the Tech Hub’s work with companies like Edwards. The proposal called the “NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub” has built on the historic investments Schumer delivered that have spurred a boom in semiconductor manufacturing and innovation across Upstate NY. Edwards Vacuum is working with Genesee Community College and Tech Hub partners like Monroe Community College, Erie Community College, and the Northland Workforce Training Center to help them hire and train hundreds of new workers.

Thanks to Schumer’s CHIPS & Science Law, Upstate New York has seen a major revival in tech manufacturing. Micron has announced plans for a historic $100+ billion investment to build a cutting-edge memory fab in Central New York. GlobalFoundries plans to invest over $12 billion to expand and construct a second, new state-of-the-art computer chip factory in the Capital Region. In the Mohawk Valley, Wolfspeed has opened a 200mm silicon carbide fabrication facility, one of the largest, with plans to further expand their operations. TTM Technologies, a printed circuit board manufacturer, plans to invest up to $130 million to expand their facilities in Onondaga County, creating up to 400 good-paying jobs. Menlo Micro will invest $150 million to build their microchip switch manufacturing facility in Tompkins County, creating over 100 new good-paying jobs. In addition, Upstate New York is home to semiconductor supply chain companies like Corning Incorporated, which manufactures glass critical to the microchip industry at its Canton and Fairport, NY plants.

The PMT outlines key terms for Edwards Vacuum’s CHIPS agreement. To finalize the federal CHIPS agreement, the Commerce Department will now begin a comprehensive due diligence process on the proposed project and other information contained in the application. After satisfactory completion of the due diligence phase, the Commerce Department will finalize the PMT.