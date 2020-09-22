Science and honeybee programs offered for students this fall at GC Park & Forest
Press release:
East Bethany – The Interpretive Nature Center at the Genesee County Park & Forest has science programs for kids this season.
For Students Pre-K – 12th Grade
Students explore the natural world and discover the fascinating lives of forest animals and plants with Science Wednesdays at the Interpretive Nature Center. Hikes, outdoor scavenger hunts, and handmade crafts are all part of this adventure.
Students ages 5 to 9 meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m., ages 10 and up meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Life Science state learning standards including but not limited to animal adaptations, habitats, interdependence of plants and animals, and human impacts are covered.
Topics include:
- Sept. 23rd and 30th -- Honeybees
- Oct. 7th -- The World of Plants
- Oct. 21st -- Owls
- Nov. 18th -- White-tailed Deer
- Dec. 9th -- Create-a-Critter
Cost per session is $5/student, parents and chaperones free; or $20/student for all 5 sessions. Space is limited to 15 people per session. Preregistration is required, call (585) 344-1122!
For Little Learners Ages 3 to 5
Students ages 3 to 5 years old can enjoy Nature Explorers from 10 – 11 a.m. on Thursdays Oct. 1st – 22nd. Kids explore the world of nature and learn about plants and animals in the outdoors.
Hikes, scavenger hunts, and outdoor games are all part of the fun. Kids will practice using their senses, describing with words, counting, and identifying colors, shapes, letters, and numbers.
Topics include:
- Oct. 1st -- Animals
- Oct. 8th -- Using Our Senses
- Oct. 15th -- Seasonal Changes
- Oct. 22nd -- Plants
Cost per session is $5/student, parents or chaperones free; or $15/student for all four sessions. Space is limited to 15 people per session. Preregistration is required, call (585) 344-1122!
For Homeschool Groups
Homeschool groups may reserve a science program at the Interpretive Nature Center by request Wednesdays – Fridays by calling (585) 344-1122. Programs are $5/student, parents or chaperones are free. Group sizes are limited.
Free for Schoolchildren, Homeschoolers, Scouts and 4-H Groups
The Genesee County Park & Forest also offers its FREE Honeybees program for schools, homeschool, scouting and 4-H groups this fall.
Honeybees is an interactive science lesson that covers several science learning standards including animal adaptations, life cycles, plant and animal interdependent relationships, and human impacts -- all while learning about the fascinating world of honeybees.
Programs held at the Interpretive Nature Center will view the live observation hive in action. Use of live honeybees for programs held at schools may be weather dependent.
Programs are available by request Wednesdays – Fridays by calling (585) 344-1122. Group sizes are limited.
***********************************************************
For all programs, masks must be worn whenever unable to maintain 6 feet of social distance. Participants are encouraged to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
For more information visit our website, or contact Shannon Lyaski at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.
Like Genesee County Parks, Recreation & Forestry on Facebook.