Science and honeybee programs offered for students this fall at GC Park & Forest

Press release:

East Bethany – The Interpretive Nature Center at the Genesee County Park & Forest has science programs for kids this season.

For Students Pre-K – 12th Grade

Students explore the natural world and discover the fascinating lives of forest animals and plants with Science Wednesdays at the Interpretive Nature Center. Hikes, outdoor scavenger hunts, and handmade crafts are all part of this adventure.

Students ages 5 to 9 meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m., ages 10 and up meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Life Science state learning standards including but not limited to animal adaptations, habitats, interdependence of plants and animals, and human impacts are covered.

Topics include:

Sept. 23rd and 30th -- Honeybees

Oct. 7th -- The World of Plants

Oct. 21st -- Owls

Nov. 18th -- White-tailed Deer

Dec. 9th -- Create-a-Critter

Cost per session is $5/student, parents and chaperones free; or $20/student for all 5 sessions. Space is limited to 15 people per session. Preregistration is required, call (585) 344-1122!

For Little Learners Ages 3 to 5

Students ages 3 to 5 years old can enjoy Nature Explorers from 10 – 11 a.m. on Thursdays Oct. 1st – 22nd. Kids explore the world of nature and learn about plants and animals in the outdoors.

Hikes, scavenger hunts, and outdoor games are all part of the fun. Kids will practice using their senses, describing with words, counting, and identifying colors, shapes, letters, and numbers.

Topics include:

Oct. 1st -- Animals

Oct. 8th -- Using Our Senses

Oct. 15th -- Seasonal Changes

Oct. 22nd -- Plants

Cost per session is $5/student, parents or chaperones free; or $15/student for all four sessions. Space is limited to 15 people per session. Preregistration is required, call (585) 344-1122!

For Homeschool Groups