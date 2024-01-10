Scott Culp wins 5th Scratch Memorial tournament; three Genesee County bowlers cash

Scott Culp, left, and Pat Stefanik.

Press release from Genesee Region USBC:

If the Genesee Region USBC awarded rings instead of plaques, Scott Culp’s victory at the 70th Scratch Memorial Tournament at Mount Morris Lanes would have been “one for the thumb.”

The 45-year-old high-revving right-hander showed that he continues to be at the top of his game by winning his fifth Scratch Memorial crown, defeating Pat Stefanik of Williamsville, 244-165, in the title match.

Culp, a Honeoye Falls resident, started the championship match with six strikes. He earned $650 while successfully defending his title. He also won this event in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

“It’s so exhilarating,” said Culp, when asked how it feels to win five times. “There are a lot of good bowlers who compete in the Genesee Region association.”

Culp posted an 817 score in the Sunday morning qualifying squad – the third of three four-game squads to determine who would advance to the four-game semifinals. He said he was fortunate to move on.

“The way the day started out, I wasn’t sure if I would make it past the qualifying round,” he said. “But once the semifinals started, I decided to push everything to the right and fortunately it worked out for me.”

Usually, Culp, known for his high backswing, stands on the left side of the approach, using an inside line. His adjustment led to semifinal games of 244, 221, 198 and 266 for a 929 total on the challenging 39-foot Middle Road V2 oil pattern that gave him the No. 1 seed for the five-bowler stepladder finals.

Perry father-son duo of Brian and Brady Weber earned the No. 5 and No. 4 seeds, respectively, with Brian topping Brady, 210-143. From there, the third-seeded Stefanik, the lone lefty in the finals, edged Weber, 169-159.

Stefanik then defeated Adam Philp of Batavia, 201-173, to advance to the title match against Culp. Stefanik won $350 while Philp took home $240, Brian Weber $200 and Brady Weber $180.

Three other Genesee County bowlers cashed in the event – Batavians Mike Pettinella and Gregg Wolff and Mickey Hyde of Alexander.

The tournament drew 65 entrants and paid out $3,000 in prize money, including $300 added to the prize fund by the GRUSBC.

Philp and Kevin Gray Jr. of Warsaw led the Saturday 10 a.m. qualifying squad with lofty 956 totals and split the $25 bonus as the tournament’s high qualifiers. Gray finished with a 279 game (the event’s high game) but unfortunately suffered an arm injury in the second game of the semifinals and had to withdraw.

Also qualifying off the Saturday 10 a.m. squad were Pat Donaghue of Pittsford (914), Brian Weber (886), Matt Slocum of Perry (841) and Hyde (836).

Qualifying off the Saturday 2 p.m. squad were Shawn Better of Geneseo (924), Stefanik (889), Dana Nowak of Livonia (860) and Brady Weber (844).

Qualifying off the Sunday 10 a.m. squad were Pettinella, who led the squad with 820, followed by Culp (817), Dennis Van Duser of Perry (803), Mark Brown of Attica (793) and Wolff (791).

In the semifinals, Philp recorded 891, Stefanik 872, Brady Weber 807 and Brian Weber 794.

Donaghue had 787 to place sixth overall, followed by Better, Hyde, Pettinella, Nowack, Wolff, Brown, Van Duser, Slocum and Gray Jr.