Scott Culp wins Scratch Memorial tournament at Mancuso Bowling Center; LeRoyan Aaron Philp rolls 300 game

Scott Culp of Honeoye Falls successfully climbed the stepladder finals consisting of five former champions to claim the 69th Genesee Region USBC Scratch Memorial Tournament title on Sunday at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The high-revving 44-year-old right-hander, who won the event in 2017, 2018 and 2020, saved his best for last -- rolling a 279 game to defeat Matt Slocum of Perry, who posted 204. Slocum won the tournament in 2007.

The victory was worth $700 for Culp, who has been one of the area's finest league and tournament bowlers for the past two decades. Slocum, who has returned to action this season after suffering a collapsed bicep muscle in his right arm, earned $350.

Culp, qualified in the fourth position for the stepladder finals, and proceeded to defeat Jake Rosenbeck of Medina, 198-190; No. 3 seed Adam Philp of Le Roy, 222-195, and No. 2 seed Kevin Gray Jr. of Warsaw, 245-180, before facing Slocum.

Culp said he didn't think he'd get past the first game of the stepladder finals due to a sore arm.

"My arm started bothering me in the first match, so I backed off a bit -- (releasing it) easier at the bottom," he said. "Bowling on the same pair for the finals, I was able to get lined up and that made it tough for the guys coming in."

He said he used the Storm IQ Tour for most of the tournament -- ending with that ball and the Roto Grip Hyper Solid Pearl in the title match.

Slocum, another powerful righty, said he was happy to be in top form after suffering the injury in the same tournament last year.

"I was able to line up in practice and used the same ball throughout -- the Roto Grip Hectic. Slocum posted a 933 score for the four-game semifinals, edging Gray Jr. by 13 pins for the top seed.

Gray Jr., the 2016 and 2019 champion, won $240, while Philp, who won in 2011, earned $200, and Rosenbeck, the 2021 champion, pocketted $180.

Gray earned an additional $25 for being the overall high qualifier with 1,000 for his four games. Rosenbeck fired 277 in his fourth semifinal game to jump into the finals.

The tournament -- which was contested on a special "Challenge" oil pattern designed by Kegel -- drew 74 entrants over three qualifying squads (two on Saturday and one on Sunday morning). The GRUSBC added $300 to the prize fund.

The top 17 bowlers after qualifying bowled four more games on Sunday afternoon to determine the five finalists.

Medina's Curtis Foss placed sixth, Batavia's Mike Pettinella was seventh and Le Roy's John Lowe was eighth. All won $160.

In ninth through 12th place, each earning $135, were Dave DiSalvo of Mount Morris, Brian Green of Batavia, Aaron Philp of Le Roy and defending champion Devon Leach of Batavia.

In 13th through 17th place were Nick Johnson of Bergen, Hayden Allis of Medina, Dennis Van Duser of Perry, Brady Weber of Perry and Jim Pursel of Batavia. They each won $120.

Aaron Philp had the tournament's high game -- his first USBC-certified 300 game during the opening qualifying round.

For a complete list of the tournament scores, go to www.bowlgr.com.