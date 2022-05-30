Scouts place flags at veterans' graves in Historic Batavia Cemetery

Press release:

Cub Scouts from Pack 6069 and Boy Scout Troop 6069 placed flags in front of the headstones of veterans at the Batavia Historical Cemetery on Thursday, May 26th. The Troop has been working with the cemetery's historical society several years on this project. It is a pleasure for the Scouts to provide this service to their community. Pack 6069 Committee Chairman Brown made sure to take the Cub Scouts to the grave site of Samuel Wood who is buried there. Sam Wood is the name sake of Iroquois Trail Council's Cub Scout Resident Camp located in Pike, NY. Sam Wood was the first Eagle Scout recorded in Genesee County. Boy Scout Troop 6069 is chartered through the 1st Presbyterian Church in Batavia, and Cub Scout Pack 6069 meets at Jackson Primary School.