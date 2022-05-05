Scrap metal fundraiser Saturday to benefit Le Roy Ambulance

Press release:

Le Roy Ambulance Service Inc. will be partnering with Scofield Transfer and Recycling to host a scrap metal collection fundraiser! On May 7, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be several roll-off dumpsters located at Le Roy Ambulance, 1 Tountas Ave in Le Roy, to collect all unwanted scrap metal. Clean out your garage, shed, basement, etc., of all old and unwanted metal items and drop them off for disposal at no cost! Examples of items you can drop off include old appliances, gas grills, bikes, hot water tanks, and anything else made of metal. Volunteers will be on hand to assist with unloading your vehicle! Items that cannot be accepted are microwaves, gas tanks, paint cans, food cans, or any electronics. For more information, please contact 585-343-8383.