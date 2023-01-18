Local Matters

January 18, 2023 - 2:21pm

Second monthly sports collectables show scheduled for Jan. 22 at Quality Inn

posted by Press Release in Quality Inn and Suites, batavia, collectables show, news.

Press release:

The Batavia Sports Card and Collectable Show returns to the Quality Inn Batavia ﻿on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. 

The show is free to attend and features roughly 60 vendors full of sports cards, autographs, supplies, hobby boxes and non-sports-related collectibles. 

If you have any questions, contact Jen at (585) 694-0111.  Thank you to all that have supported the past shows, and we look forward to keeping this a monthly event.

