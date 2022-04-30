Local Matters

April 30, 2022 - 7:00am

Sen. Ed Rath seeking teacher nominations for 'Local Heroes' program

posted by Press Release in Ed Rath, news, 61st senate district, education.

Press release:

Senator Rath is asking for residents to nominate teachers that they would like to honor.  The nominations will be open during Teacher Appreciate Week, which runs from May 2nd through May 6th

“Teachers play such an instrumental role in children’s lives, many of us can recall a teacher who made a lasting impact on us.  I hope everyone will take a moment to nominate that special teacher,” said Senator Ed Rath. 

To nominate an educator from the 61st senate district, visit https://www.nysenate.gov/senators/edward-rath-iii

