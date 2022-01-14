Local Matters

January 14, 2022 - 4:53pm

Sen. Rath launches legislative survey

posted by Press Release in Senator Rath, government, news, New York state.

Press Release:

Senator Rath has published a legislative survey, asking residents to share their opinions on issues that arose from the 2022 State of the State. The brief 12 question survey is available on the Senator’s website, rath.nysenate.gov

“Countless issues will be in front of the Legislature this year, hearing from residents is crucial.  As we enter the 2022 legislative session, there are a lot of timely issues facing our state and residents.  From COVID vaccine mandates to voting laws, hearing from my constituents has never been more important.  I hope you will take a moment to share your opinions,” said Senator Rath. 

blue button