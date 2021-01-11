Sen. Rath receives NYS senate committee appointments

Press release:

Senator Ed Rath has been appointed as a member of the following New York State Senate committees: Budget and Revenue, Cities 2, Health, and Labor. Additionally, Senator Rath will be the ranking member on the Elections and Local Government committees.

“I am looking forward to being an active member of all of my committees," Rath said. "Working on behalf of the residents of the district to represent Upstate is extremely important. Being included on these committees will allow me to make our voice heard. I am eager to get to work on these committees."

A complete list of Senate Standing committees is available at nysenate.gov/committees.