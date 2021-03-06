Sen Rath supported several bills this week that help farmers
From Sen. Ed Rath, NYS Senate District #61:
Agriculture is such an important aspect of our Upstate communities and supporting our farms is critical. During Legislative Session this week, several agricultural bills came to the floor.
I was happy to cosponsor and support these bills, and for your convenience, I have included information on a few of the bills below.
Thank you to all our farms who have stepped up during the pandemic and supported our local communities! I am happy to be able to do my part in supporting local agriculture.
S.549 - Relates to the procurement of locally grown farm and food products.
S.2135 - Relates to agricultural custom operators.
S.2199 - Provides for the expansion of regional farmers' markets.
S.3396 - Establishes the New York state animal and plant fiber program to be part of the New York state Grown and Certified Program.
S.4072 - Establishes a one-stop farming hotline with the Cornell cooperative extension.
S.4707 - Relates to establishing a carbon farming tax credit for farmers.
Comments