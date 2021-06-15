Senior in Electro-Mechanical Trades Program at Batavia CTE Center awarded $500 scholarship

Submitted photo and press release:

Henry Schafer is a young man who sets a goal and is not afraid to work hard to achieve it. This senior from Notre Dame High School in Batavia is enrolled in the Electro-Mechanical Trades Program at the Batavia Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center.

Henry was recently awarded the Electrical Association of Western New York’s (WNY) School-to-Work Scholarship for $500. According to the Electrical Association of WNY, the money is to be used toward the cost of tools for individuals seeking a career in the electrical trade.

After graduation, Henry plans to attend Alfred State College of Technology to study Electrical Construction and Maintenance Electrician. His long-term goal is to, “Work as an electrician to take care of myself, my family, and keep a roof over our heads.”

Rich Monroe is the instructor of the Electro-Mechanical Trades Program at the Batavia CTE Center.

“Henry’s growth has been remarkable," Monroe said. "He came into this program as a very timid person. Last summer, he had a co-op job with Turnbull Heating and Air Conditioning where he was able to use the skills that he learned in this program. Henry has a tremendous work ethic.”

Henry is currently in a work co-op program with Bonduelle in Bergen where he is gaining valuable on-the-job experience. This worldwide food processing company has three locations in New York State.

“I’m learning how to fix motors and ballasts," Henry said. "So much of what I learned in this program is helping me in this co-op."

This humble and shy young man has many accomplishments. He is a member of the National Honor Society at Notre Dame High School and also a member of the National Technical Honor Society at the Batavia CTE Center. He has been a recipient of the Notre Dame High School Anima Christi Award, and is also a scholar athlete for both cross-country and swimming.

Henry was awarded the New York State Triple C Award, which recognizes the courage, character, and commitment of New York State’s outstanding students.

In Henry’s free time, he volunteers at St. Michael’s Church as an altar server and usher, and helps in his church’s Clothes Closet.

The Electrical Association of Western New York established a School-to-Work Scholarship in 1998. All applicants are judged on academic achievement in school and personal characteristics by an independent panel of area school educators.

The Electro-Mechanical Trades Program is offered at the Batavia CTE Center, a Genesee Valley BOCES program. GV BOCES operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services offering shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties in New York State.

Photo from left: Rich Monroe, instructor, Electro-Mechanical Trades Program; student Henry Schaefer; and Maggie Poray, Student Services coordinator, Batavia CTE Center.