March 26, 2021 - 4:19pm
Seven new coronavirus cases reported today in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Data Update –
- Genesee County reporting seven new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 40s and 70s.
- Twenty-four of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new positive individuals is an inmate at the Genesee County Jail.
Orleans County reporting four new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 40s, 50s, and 60s.
- One of the new positive individuals was under quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Zero of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- We removed one of yesterday’s reported positive, as they are not a resident of the county, yesterday’s total count should have been 2529.
Comments