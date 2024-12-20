Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello named officer of the year, responders to incident recognized at annual Sheriff's awards

Ian Sanfratello, Kyla Sanfratello, and Alexis Sanfratello, the children of Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, who died while on duty on March 10 at Batavia Downs during a confrontation with two customers.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office held its annual awards luncheon on Tuesday and released the following press release announcing the awards.

Officer of the Year Award –

Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello has distinguished himself in the performance of service to the citizens of Genesee County during 2024.

In the early morning hours of March 10, 2024, Sergeant Sanfratello was working a special detail and responded to an incident involving unruly subjects at a business. Tragically, while escorting the subjects out of the business, he was attacked by the subjects and died during the struggle. Sergeant Sanfratello was a thirty-two-year member of the Sheriff’s Office, starting as a Dispatcher before becoming a Deputy Sheriff and later being promoted to Sergeant. Sergeant Sanfratello was in charge of the Civil Division and often instructed on civil practices at conferences throughout New York State and was very well respected in this capacity. He was a Field Training Officer and had the duty as the lead Sergeant at Darien Lake, coordinating the Sheriff’s Office efforts at concerts and events. Sergeant Sanfratello was also generous with the community as shown by his organization of Shop With a Cop and always keeping his own supply of Hot Wheels cars available to give to children who were in need of a kind gesture in difficult times.

Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello reflected great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and most deserves to be named Officer of the Year.

Jail Superintendent William A. Zipfel and his family.

Distinguished Service Award –

Jail Superintendent William A. Zipfel has distinguished himself as a member of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for over 42 years.

Jail Superintendent Zipfel began his career on April 5, 1982, as a part-time Dog Control Officer. He has held the positions of Correction Officer, Senior Correction Officer and was appointed Jail Superintendent in 2014. During his tenure, he was the recipient of a Distinguished Service Award, five Meritorious Awards, and five Commendations. Jail Superintendent Zipfel has distinguished himself through his dedication and commitment to the operations of the Genesee County Jail which can be seen through the amount of selfless time devoted to his position.

Jail Superintendent William A. Zipfel has reflected great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Distinguished Service Award –



Sheriff William Sheron.

Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. has distinguished himself as a member of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for over 47 years.

Sheriff Sheron began his career on June 4, 1977, as a Dispatcher and progressed through the ranks as a Deputy Sheriff, Sergeant, Investigator, Chief Deputy—Road Patrol, and Undersheriff for 21 years before being elected Sheriff in 2017. During his career, Sheriff Sheron was awarded Officer of the Year, two Meritorious Service awards for his consistent dedication in the performance of his duties and five Commendations. He was a founding member of the Genesee County Drug Task Force, was a hostage negotiator, field training officer, and was member of the crash management team. Sheriff Sheron has been a source of pride for the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. has reflected great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

CERTIFICATES OF APPRECIATION:

The following are being recognized for their actions and invaluable support and assistance during and after the critical, physical incident involving our fallen officer, Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello, on March 10, 2024. These recipients are to be commended for their courage and willingness to quickly take action during this critical incident, demonstrating their commitment to the safety and well-being of others. Their actions reflect the highest standards of bravery and responsibility, and we are deeply grateful for their efforts.

City of Batavia Police Department

Batavia Downs Security Guards: Alex Marcello, Brayden Basch, Mary Hallenbeck, Nicholas Licata, Cameron Brownell

Batavia Downs patrons.

Patrons: David Reamsnyder, David Reamsnyder, Jr, Damon Tilbe, Kimberly Schreiner

Correction Officer Anita H. Ortiz Correction Officer Tylin A. Torcello Genesee Justice Case Manager Erin M. Martin Genesee Justice Community Services/Victim Advocacy Gary D. DiSalvo Genesee Justice Principal Clerk Sharon L. Burns Public Safety Systems Manager Justin T. Allen Barb Starowitz John Bachulak Village of Corfu Police Officer Tyler Lang Deputy Commissioner of Public Works Paul Osborn Assistant County Engineer Laura Wadhams Pike Construction Assistant Project Manager Michelle Lipke Emergency Services Dispatcher Shelby M. Turner Dog Control Officer Sarah L. Fountain Dog Control Officer Catherine D. Seward

Chief Deputy Brian Frieday, Undersheriff Brad Mazur, Chief Deputy Joseph Graff.

LONGEVITY AWARDS:

Deputy Sheriff Chad P. Cummings, 10 years

Emergency Services Dispatcher Samantha L. Ehrke, 10 years

Investigator Joseph D. Loftus, 10 years

Investigator David D. Moore, 10 years

Sergeant Richard S. Schildwaster, 10 years

Financial Management Assistant Tammy M. Schmidt, 10 years

Senior Correction Officer James M. Smart, 10 years

Correction Officer Kevin P. Thomas, 10 years

Correction Officer Andrew D. Hurley, 15 years

Chief Deputy of Criminal Investigation Division Joseph M. Graff, 20 years

Emergency Services Dispatcher Stephen R. Smelski, 20 years

Undersheriff Bradley D. Mazur, 25 years

Diana Prinzi

MERITORIOUS AWARDS: These employees have, for an extended period of time, performed in an exceptional manner worthy of special recognition.

Genesee Justice Program Coordinator Diana M. Prinzi

Emergency Services Dispatcher Nathan L. Fix

Sergeant Mathew J. Clor

Program Coordinator Tracy L. Ranney

Correction Officer Brian M. Manley

Sergeant Andrew B. Hale

Investigator Ryan M. DeLong

Emergency Services Dispatcher Beth A. Hynes

Members of the jail transition team, Dani Stone, Dennis Bartholomew, John Garlock.

COMMENDATIONS: These employees were recognized for their actions for a specific act, occasion, or project that reflects courage, exceptional performance, and dedication to the Office and profession.

Investigator Kevin P. Forsyth

Correction Officer Dani M. Stone

Correction Officer John P. Garlock

Emergency Services DispatcherJustin M. Lewandowski

Correction Officer Corey J. Cieszki

Deputy Sheriff Alexander R. Hadsall

Deputy Sheriff Jacob A. Kipler

Deputy Sheriff Ryan J. Mullen

Deputy Sheriff Mason S. Schultz

Emergency Services Dispatcher Shaylene S. Kilner

Principal Financial Clerk Deborah A. Shea

Correction Officer Dennis J. Bartholomew

Correction Officer Andrew D. Hurley

Investigator David D. Moore

Deputy Sheriff Joshua A. Brabon

Investigator Howard J. Carlson

Senior Emergency Services Dispatcher Robert H. Tripp

Sgt. Richard Schildwaster, CO Kevin Thomas, Inv David Moore, Sr CO James Smart, Fin Mgmnt Asst Tammy Schmidt, Inv Joseph Loftus - 10-year longevity

Stephen Smelski - 20-year longevity

Joseph Graff - 20-year longevity

Sgt. Andrew Hale.

Program Coordinator Tracy Ranney

Nate Fix

Batavia Police Department - COA Sanfratello Incident

Batavia Downs Security - COA Sanfratello Incident

Asst. County Engineer Laura Wadhams

Deputy Comm of Public Works Paul Osborn

Village of Corfu PO Tyler Lang

Barb Starowitz

CO Anita Ortiz

Tylin Torcello

Dog Control Officers Sarah Fountain & Catherine Seward

Genesee Justice CS-VA Gary DiSalvo

Genesee Justice Principal Clerk Sharon Burns

Public Safety Systems Manager Justin Allen

John Bachulak

