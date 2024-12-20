Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello named officer of the year, responders to incident recognized at annual Sheriff's awards

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office held its annual awards luncheon on Tuesday and released the following press release announcing the awards.
Officer of the Year Award –
Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello has distinguished himself in the performance of service to the citizens of Genesee County during 2024.
In the early morning hours of March 10, 2024, Sergeant Sanfratello was working a special detail and responded to an incident involving unruly subjects at a business. Tragically, while escorting the subjects out of the business, he was attacked by the subjects and died during the struggle. Sergeant Sanfratello was a thirty-two-year member of the Sheriff’s Office, starting as a Dispatcher before becoming a Deputy Sheriff and later being promoted to Sergeant. Sergeant Sanfratello was in charge of the Civil Division and often instructed on civil practices at conferences throughout New York State and was very well respected in this capacity. He was a Field Training Officer and had the duty as the lead Sergeant at Darien Lake, coordinating the Sheriff’s Office efforts at concerts and events. Sergeant Sanfratello was also generous with the community as shown by his organization of Shop With a Cop and always keeping his own supply of Hot Wheels cars available to give to children who were in need of a kind gesture in difficult times.
Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello reflected great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and most deserves to be named Officer of the Year.
Distinguished Service Award –
Jail Superintendent William A. Zipfel has distinguished himself as a member of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for over 42 years.
Jail Superintendent Zipfel began his career on April 5, 1982, as a part-time Dog Control Officer. He has held the positions of Correction Officer, Senior Correction Officer and was appointed Jail Superintendent in 2014. During his tenure, he was the recipient of a Distinguished Service Award, five Meritorious Awards, and five Commendations. Jail Superintendent Zipfel has distinguished himself through his dedication and commitment to the operations of the Genesee County Jail which can be seen through the amount of selfless time devoted to his position.
Jail Superintendent William A. Zipfel has reflected great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
Distinguished Service Award –
Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. has distinguished himself as a member of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for over 47 years.
Sheriff Sheron began his career on June 4, 1977, as a Dispatcher and progressed through the ranks as a Deputy Sheriff, Sergeant, Investigator, Chief Deputy—Road Patrol, and Undersheriff for 21 years before being elected Sheriff in 2017. During his career, Sheriff Sheron was awarded Officer of the Year, two Meritorious Service awards for his consistent dedication in the performance of his duties and five Commendations. He was a founding member of the Genesee County Drug Task Force, was a hostage negotiator, field training officer, and was member of the crash management team. Sheriff Sheron has been a source of pride for the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. has reflected great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
CERTIFICATES OF APPRECIATION:
The following are being recognized for their actions and invaluable support and assistance during and after the critical, physical incident involving our fallen officer, Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello, on March 10, 2024. These recipients are to be commended for their courage and willingness to quickly take action during this critical incident, demonstrating their commitment to the safety and well-being of others. Their actions reflect the highest standards of bravery and responsibility, and we are deeply grateful for their efforts.
City of Batavia Police Department
Batavia Downs Security Guards: Alex Marcello, Brayden Basch, Mary Hallenbeck, Nicholas Licata, Cameron Brownell
Patrons: David Reamsnyder, David Reamsnyder, Jr, Damon Tilbe, Kimberly Schreiner
- Correction Officer Anita H. Ortiz
- Correction Officer Tylin A. Torcello
- Genesee Justice Case Manager Erin M. Martin
- Genesee Justice Community Services/Victim Advocacy Gary D. DiSalvo
- Genesee Justice Principal Clerk Sharon L. Burns
- Public Safety Systems Manager Justin T. Allen
- Barb Starowitz
- John Bachulak
- Village of Corfu Police Officer Tyler Lang
- Deputy Commissioner of Public Works Paul Osborn
- Assistant County Engineer Laura Wadhams
- Pike Construction Assistant Project Manager Michelle Lipke
- Emergency Services Dispatcher Shelby M. Turner
- Dog Control Officer Sarah L. Fountain
- Dog Control Officer Catherine D. Seward
LONGEVITY AWARDS:
- Deputy Sheriff Chad P. Cummings, 10 years
- Emergency Services Dispatcher Samantha L. Ehrke, 10 years
- Investigator Joseph D. Loftus, 10 years
- Investigator David D. Moore, 10 years
- Sergeant Richard S. Schildwaster, 10 years
- Financial Management Assistant Tammy M. Schmidt, 10 years
- Senior Correction Officer James M. Smart, 10 years
- Correction Officer Kevin P. Thomas, 10 years
- Correction Officer Andrew D. Hurley, 15 years
- Chief Deputy of Criminal Investigation Division Joseph M. Graff, 20 years
- Emergency Services Dispatcher Stephen R. Smelski, 20 years
- Undersheriff Bradley D. Mazur, 25 years
MERITORIOUS AWARDS: These employees have, for an extended period of time, performed in an exceptional manner worthy of special recognition.
- Genesee Justice Program Coordinator Diana M. Prinzi
- Emergency Services Dispatcher Nathan L. Fix
- Sergeant Mathew J. Clor
- Program Coordinator Tracy L. Ranney
- Correction Officer Brian M. Manley
- Sergeant Andrew B. Hale
- Investigator Ryan M. DeLong
- Emergency Services Dispatcher Beth A. Hynes
COMMENDATIONS: These employees were recognized for their actions for a specific act, occasion, or project that reflects courage, exceptional performance, and dedication to the Office and profession.
- Investigator Kevin P. Forsyth
- Correction Officer Dani M. Stone
- Correction Officer John P. Garlock
- Emergency Services DispatcherJustin M. Lewandowski
- Correction Officer Corey J. Cieszki
- Deputy Sheriff Alexander R. Hadsall
- Deputy Sheriff Jacob A. Kipler
- Deputy Sheriff Ryan J. Mullen
- Deputy Sheriff Mason S. Schultz
- Emergency Services Dispatcher Shaylene S. Kilner
- Principal Financial Clerk Deborah A. Shea
- Correction Officer Dennis J. Bartholomew
- Correction Officer Andrew D. Hurley
- Investigator David D. Moore
- Deputy Sheriff Joshua A. Brabon
- Investigator Howard J. Carlson
- Senior Emergency Services Dispatcher Robert H. Tripp
