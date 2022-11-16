Sheriff reminds residents to take safety precautions during snow storm

Press release:

Genesee County’s Sheriff’s Office and emergency officials would like to remind citizens that with the impending snowstorm predicted to affect our area tomorrow night through the weekend, please be prepared to be home for a couple of days should travel become restrictive. The safest place to be when road conditions worsen is home. Make sure you have basic emergency necessities (food and water). Many times, vehicles become stranded on roadways during a snowstorm, making travel for emergency personnel and other drivers difficult and very dangerous.

“Please remember that even if it is not snowing where you are, the destination you are traveling to may have poor visibility and heavy snow accumulation. The best and safest option for you and your loved ones is to stay home until the snowstorm passes,” stated Sheriff Sheron.