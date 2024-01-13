Sheriff's Office announces travel advisory for Genesee County

Press release:

In anticipation of the severe weather conditions that are predicted to begin this evening, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Genesee County Highway Department, Emergency Management Services, and the County Manager, is issuing a travel advisory for all of Genesee County effective this evening until further notice.

Sheriff Sheron encourages residents, “For your safety and the safety of first responders and highway snow removal personnel this weekend, please stay off the roads until conditions improve.”

Motorists are encouraged to avoid all unnecessary travel due to the expected strong winds, heavy snow and sub-zero visibility. These conditions will undoubtedly create treacherous travel for all motorists.

During a travel advisory roads are not closed, however, no unnecessary travel is advised. A trip that could wait should not be made until the advisory is lifted. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office does not determine the necessity for any individual to report to work.