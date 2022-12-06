Shop With a Cop set for Saturday

Press Release

The Batavia Police Department in collaboration with the Village of LeRoy Police Department and Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will hold the 8th annual “Shop With a Cop” event. The event will take place Saturday, December 10th at the Walmart located at 4133 Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia.

Approximately 30 children will be participating in Saturday’s event, and any excess funds raised will be banked towards next year’s event. Each child will have the opportunity to take a photograph with Santa and meet their individual police officer before browsing the store.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work and effort put forth by our officers into organizing this event for the community and in particular Detective James DeFreze who does a tremendous job every year in putting this event together,” Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch said. “We are proud of the efforts of our department to have started this event eight years ago, and by partnering with the Le Roy Police Department and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, this has become a highly anticipated event in the community.”

Donations have been received from Wal-Mart, H.E. Turner & Company, Inc., the Batavia Police Benevolent Association, Civil Service Employee Association (CSEA), Bonarigo and McCutcheon law office, and other members of the community.

Approximately $2,800 has been raised to date. Those interested in donating can contact Detective James DeFreze at [email protected].

“On behalf of our department, the Village of LeRoy Police Department and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office we would like to thank Walmart for their generosity and assistance in making this event possible,” Heubusch said.

File Photo of City Police Chief Shawn Heubusch participating in Shop With a Cop in 2021. Photo by Howard Owens.