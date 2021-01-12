Sign up for GCC's Virtual Major Exploration Days

Press release:

"I don't know what I want to do, what would I major in?" quoted Lindsay Gerhardt, assistant dean of admissions and recruitment at Genesee Community College. "My recruiting team hears it all the time when we ask someone why they didn't enroll for classes. Sometimes, people just need more."

So, the Admissions team decided to do more.

Major Exploration Days at Genesee Community College were introduced as a way for interested individuals to learn exactly what the College's programs are all about. Taking it a step further, the faculty members from the various programs participate in these sessions so potential students learn what courses they would take, hear about the associated field experiences that are available and develop a clear picture of what their semester could look like!

In addition, these sessions provide opportunities for the students (and any friends or family members who are listening in) to hear about the transfer opportunities GCC has to offer specific to these areas of study. Naturally, Major Exploration Days also include discussions about the vast array of careers and jobs these programs prepare students for.

Each session has been designed to cover a group of academic programs and majors that tend to have some common interest amongst students and some potential career overlap. All of these sessions are open to anyone who is interested in attending GCC! The sessions are free and offered completely online for maximum convenience.

Anyone can attend any or all of these sessions based on the programs of interest:

Thursday, Jan. 21 will cover Business & Commerce programs, Information Technology degrees and certificates, and a variety of Science & Technology programs! Specific programs include: Accounting, Biotechnology, Business Administration, CIS, CSN, Computerized Drafting and Design, Computer Repair, Fashion, Helpdesk Support, Medical Administrative Assistant, Tourism, Hospitality Event Management, and Web Design.

Thursday, Feb. 4 will explore programs in Education, Human Services, Law and Criminal Justice! Specific programs include: Alcohol & Substance Abuse Studies, Childcare, Corrections, Developmental Disabilities Studies, Economic Crime Investigation, Forensics, Gerontology, Homeland Security, Paralegal Studies, Policing, Teacher Assistant, and a Teacher Education Transfer Program.

Thursday, Feb. 25 focuses on Creative Arts, Health & Physical Education and will also include the vast opportunities available under the Liberal Arts umbrella! Specific programs include: Biology, Chemistry, Communication & Media Arts, Digital Art, English, Fine Arts, Fitness & Rec: Personal Trainer, History, Mathematics, Physical Education Studies, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Spanish, Sports Management Studies, Sociology, and Theatre Arts. If you have not yet selected a specific major, this is the session for you!

GCC recommends anyone considering an education or a career in any of these fields to register for any of these sessions by clicking here; emailing [email protected]; or calling (585) 345-6800.