Since Friday, 43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County

New Cases – As of 2:00 p.m.

Genesee County received 43 new positive cases of COVID-19 Due to the volume of positives, further information will be updated tomorrow. Staff are working on contact tracing The Genesee County Health Department was notified of 2 positive teachers at Jackson Primary School. The individuals have been placed under mandatory isolation where they will remain until they have recovered. Contact tracing is in process to identify close contacts. Out of an abundance of caution, Jackson Primary School will be 100% remote virtual learning until Monday, November 30, 2020.

Orleans County received 18 new positives case of COVID-19 for a total of 439 positive cases The new positive cases reside in Albion, Yates, Shelby, Barre,

Gaines, Clarendon, Murray, Kendall and Ridgeway. The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s. Three of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. 6 of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been removed from the isolation list. The Health Department has been notified of a positive student at Lyndonville High School and a positive student at Medina High School. The students were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. The individuals are on mandatory isolation until they recover. Contact tracing is in process for those who are considered close contacts and will be placed on mandatory quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the positive individual. We are deeply saddened to report we have had an Orleans County community member pass away due to COVID-19. The individual was over 65 years old. Out of respect for the family, we will not release any further details about this individual. We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this person and encourage our community members to be respectful of the family’s time of grieving.



A reminder the numbers listed as positive/active are current community cases. The recovered numbers are only for community cases and do not include non-county regulated facilities. The total positive cases includes community active/positive, community recovered and all those from non-county regulated facilities.