Single game tickets for Muckdogs now available for all 29 home games

Press release:

As heavily requested, single game tickets are now available for all 29 home games throughout the 2021 baseball season. The official Muckdogs schedule can be found on the Perfect Game website (pgcbl.com) and on our Facebook page, “Batavia Muckdogs Baseball.”

To purchase tickets, please call (585) 524-2260 to be in attendance and cheer on your Muckdogs at historic Dwyer Stadium!

Season ticket packages are also still available for the 2021 season. For inquiries, make sure to call (607) 734-7825 before our home opener against Elmira on June 4th.

Be on the lookout for more Batavia Muckdogs news as the season kicks off in less than three weeks!

We hope to see you in the stands; Go Dogs!

