Six Flags Darien Lake hosts hiring event through May 4

Press Release:

Six Flags Darien Lake, The Thrill Capital of New York, will host a spring hiring event from Monday, April 29 through Saturday, May 4 in the Employment Center.

Candidates can gain immediate interviews and land thrilling jobs in more than 10 diverse departments including rides, food service, aquatics, and more in preparation for Six Flags Darien Lake’s opening on May 17.

Availability & Eligibility:

Operations: Ride Operations, Park Services (Custodial), Public Safety (Security, EMTs)

In-Park Services: Food and Beverage Operations, Retail, Attractions

Guest Experience: Admissions, Guest Relations

Lifeguards

Accommodations: Hotel Front Office, Housekeeping, Reservationist

Landscaping

Maintenance

How to Apply:

Complete a job application at SixFlagsJobs.com, or Visit the Six Flags Darien Lake Employment Center in person Monday, April 29 – May 3 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1501 Sumner Road, Corfu.

Applicants should bring their Social Security Card and a current Photo ID with proof of age OR a school ID & Birth Certificate.

Employee Benefits:

Paid Training

Free Admission for Employee and a Friend

Discounts on Food, Beverages, and Retail

Employee Ride Nights

Employee Exclusive Events

Applicants with employment-related questions can call 585 599 5108. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/darienlake.