November 2, 2020 - 4:49pm
Six new coronavirus cases in Genesee County reported today
Press release:
Due to Election Day, there will be no press briefing, no update on the map, nor on the respective county websites. Updates will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
New Cases: As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received six new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Batavia, Bergen, Elba, Le Roy, Oakfield and Pavilion.
- The individual are in their 30s, 50s, and 60s.
- One of the individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Sixteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Sixteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received three new positives case of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre and Murray.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 30s and 60s.
- The individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Seven new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Twenty-five of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.