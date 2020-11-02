Local Matters

November 2, 2020 - 4:49pm

Six new coronavirus cases in Genesee County reported today

posted by Press Release in covid-19, news, coronavirus, notify.

Press release:

Due to Election Day, there will be no press briefing, no update on the map, nor on the respective county websites. Updates will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

New Cases: As of 2 p.m. 

  • Genesee County received six new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive case resides in Batavia, Bergen, Elba, Le Roy, Oakfield and Pavilion.
    • The individual are in their 30s, 50s, and 60s.
    • One of the individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Sixteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
    • Sixteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
    • One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
    •  
    • Orleans County received three new positives case of COVID-19.
    •  
    • The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre and Murray.
    • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 30s and 60s.
    • The individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Seven new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
    • Twenty-five of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
    • One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.

