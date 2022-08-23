Socks drive for kids in Genesee County through Sept. 11

Press Release

With the start of a new school year right around the corner, Catholic Charities is hosting a Socks and Undergarment Drive to benefit school age kids and teenagers in grades Pre-K through 12th in need throughout Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

Donations of new, unopened packages of socks and underwear are being accepted now through Sept. 11 in Genesee County at: Ascension Church, 19 Summer St., Batavia; Immaculate Conception (Mary Immaculate), 5865 Ellicott Street Rd., East Bethany; Maurice’s, 8351 Lewiston Rd., Batavia; Old Navy, 4222 Veterans Memorial Dr., Batavia; and Resurrection Church, 303 E. Main St., Batavia.

“With many families throughout our community struggling to make ends meet, we know that back to school time can be a burden,” said Kelly Grimaldi, Tri-County district director, Catholic Charities. “While some may think of new pencils and notebooks, items such as socks and underwear are also needed, especially for younger children who are still growing. If you can, please consider donating to our Socks and Undergarment Drive to help our youngest neighbors in need.”

After the drive concludes, the donated items will be distributed as needed to community members through Catholic Charities’ offices, including by referral from our collaborating partners and churches.

Catholic Charities programs and services available in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties include basic needs and emergency financial assistance, Our Kids Parent Education and Awareness program for divorced/separating parents, In-School Social Work, the court-ordered Domestic Violence Program for Men, and Home Visitation Program/Friendly Phones.

Collections are also being taken in Orleans County at Holy Family Parish, 106 S. Main St., Albion; and in Wyoming County at Community Bank, 2490 N. Main St., Warsaw; the Perry Market Place, 121 N. Center St., Perry; St. Michael Church, 171 N. Main St., Warsaw; St. Joseph (St. Isidore), 8 Park St., Perry; St. Isadore Parish, 39 Church St., Silver Springs; and St. Mary (Mary Immaculate), 11095 St. Marys St., Pavilion.

All colors and sizes from children to adult are needed.