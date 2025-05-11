Softball: Notre Dame defeats Elba in extra innings

Press release:

The Lady Irish defeated the Elba Lancers Friday night, 11-10.

The Irish took a 7-0 lead into the 5th inning. The Lancers closed the gap with one run in the 5th and then proceeded to go on a scoring run in the 6th, flipping the advantage to a 10-7 lead over the Irish.

Notre Dame battled back in the bottom of the 6th with a single by Amelia Sorochty and a double by Sofia Falleti, driving in the two runs needed to even the score out to 10-10 going into the 7th.

Falleti turned a double play and then had a diving catch to seal all three outs in the top of the 7th.

Amelia Sorochty scored the winning run in the 7th for the Irish and led the team, going 4-5 at the plate.

Mia Treleaven was the winning pitcher, giving up 11 hits and 10 runs (4 earned) while striking out 10. Bri Totten and Brea Smith led the Lancers, collecting two hits each. Smith took the loss, striking out eight and walking none.