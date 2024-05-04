Sorochty notches second no-hitter in two afternoons for Notre Dame

Notre Dame pitcher Loretta Sorochty picked up right where she left off after Thursday's no-hitter over Elba by pitching a 5-inning no-hitter against Kendall on Friday at Genesee Community College.

Sorochty accounted for all 15 outs with 15 strike outs, only allowing three base runners via walks.

Offensively for ND, Loretta helped her cause with 3 hits (including a double and single), 1 run scored and 4 RBIs. Katie Landers and Sofia Falleti each had 2 hits for the Lady Irish, with Katie adding a double, 2 runs scored, 3 RBIs and a walk, and Falleti scoring 1 run and adding 3 RBIs. Mia Treleaven and Hannah Tenney each contributed a hit, with Tenney scoring 2 runs and adding an RBI. Amelia Sorochty drew 3 walks and came around to score each time.