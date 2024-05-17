Sorochty records 600th career K in ND's 13-0 win over Albion

Press release:

Norte Dame ace pitcher Loretta Sorochty finished her regular season career in style on Wednesday, reaching the 600 career strikeout mark in the second inning of tonight's game, and then went on to set a new ND record for strikeouts in a game with 20.

Sorochty pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout. In addition to striking out 20 hitters, she assisted on the only other out in the game by throwing out a batter in the 7th inning who bunted to her.

Offensively for the Lady Irish, Sorochty, Emma Sisson, Mia Treleaven and Gianna Falleti each had 2 hits. Sorochty had a triple, scored three runs and added two RBIs; Sisson scored two runs and had three RBIs. Treleaven scored a run and added an RBI, and Falleti scored a run and added an RBI. In addition, Katie Landers, Hannah Tenney, Olivia Gillard and Amelia Sorochty each added base hits.

Notre Dame finishes the regular season at 15-3 and clinches the #2 seed in Class D. They also finish the regular season with a perfect record in the Genesee Region at 12-0 and won the Genesee Region Division title.