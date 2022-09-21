South Lyon Street Bridge replacement project work to begin Sept. 26

Press release:

Work for the replacement of the South Lyon Street Bridge over the Tonawanda Creek will begin Monday, September 26th. The bridge was closed in September of 2021 due to structural deficiencies that warranted a replacement. The existing bridge is a modernized version of a “Bailey Bridge” that was installed nearly forty years ago. A New York State Department of Transportation inspection revealed it did not meet the 3-ton minimum load requirement for vehicles to cross safely.

The project includes a new steel truss bridge that was built to meet current structural standards with increased service life and minimized maintenance costs. The bridge consists of two 11-foot lanes with 2- foot shoulders and a 5-foot sidewalk on the east side of the truss. The alignment of South Lyon Street will be modified to improve the intersection with South Main Street and approach work will include a seamless transition to the relocated intersection, existing roadway, and sidewalks.

A small portion of South Main Street will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, September 26th with detours clearly marked. The area of closure and the multiple options for vehicular and pedestrian traffic to avoid the area are visible in the included graphic. Current plans include closing this area of South Main Street during work in the fall, re-opening it to traffic in the winter, and then closing it back down in the spring to finish the bridge replacement work.