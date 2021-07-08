South Main Street Road near Wortendyke Road closes Monday for eight weeks for culvert replacement

South Main Street Road near the Wortendyke Road intersection in the Town of Batavia will be closed beginning Monday, July 12th for a culvert replacement project.

The project will take approximately eight weeks to complete, and that portion of the road will not be passable to traffic or emergency vehicles during that time.

The public will be notified again once the road is reopened.

Laura A. Wadhams, P.E.

Assistant County Engineer