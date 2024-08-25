Spartans’ leaders proud of progress, nine players earn all-star honors

Press Release:

Both on and off the field, the Genesee County Spartans achieved what they set out to do this season in the Northeastern Football Alliance semipro league.

That’s the assessment of Head Coach Harry Rascoe and Board President Tammy Hathaway, who pointed to the team’s 7-3 record and an “all for one, one for all” attitude that bodes well for the 2025 campaign.

“We made great strides this year, without a doubt,” Rascoe said. “Our only losses were to (league champion) Lockport and there were no instances of misconduct. We’re only a couple players away from contending for the title.”

In its return to the football scene last season, the organization was hampered by a lack of discipline on the field.

Hathaway said that the codes of conduct put into place this season and the leadership of the team’s captains resulted in an organization that local fans could get behind.

“Speaking for the board of directors, I couldn’t be more pleased with the players’ performance in every aspect,” Hathaway said. “Hopefully, we’re building something special here.”

Recently, the team learned that nine players were named as league all-stars and have been invited to play in an East vs. West game on September 28 in Apalachin, home of the Broome County Stallions.

All-stars on offense: Wide receiver Deyonci Farley, tackle Jordan Chambers and guard Anthony Natrigo.

All-stars on defense: Linebackers Kaden Marucci and Marley English, linemen Gunner Rapone, Steve Kowalczyk and Jalen White, and defensive back/returner Jzhon Henderson.

Rascoe said the team’s awards banquet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. October 5 at T.F. Brown’s Restaurant in Batavia. For more information, contact Rascoe at rascoeh@yahoo.com or go to the Spartans’ Facebook page - Genesee County Spartans.