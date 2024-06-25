Spartans turn back Watertown, 15-6; home this Saturday against Rochester

Press release:

The Genesee County Spartans improved its record to 3-1 on Saturday night with a 15-6 victory over the host Watertown Red & Black in Northeastern Football Alliance semipro action.

Quarterback Corey Turpin passed for 230 yards, halfback Jed Reese ran for 94 yards on 23 carries and a pair of touchdowns and wide receiver Deyonci Farley caught five passes for 143 yards to lead the Spartans.

“This is the biggest win in our organization’s history,” said Head Coach Harry Rascoe. “Our first-ever game was there (against Watertown), and we didn’t fare very well. The score of this game was not indicative of the way we controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”

Genesee took a 6-0 on its opening drive, with Reese running it in from five yards out. On the extra point attempt, Keith Neureuter picked up a bad snap and burst over the goal line for two points to make it 8-0.

The Spartans upped their lead to 14-0 on their first drive after intermission, set up by a long pass to Farley from Turpin, who completed 14 of 25 attempts. Reese scored from a few yards out to set up the extra point kick by Julia Petry.

Rascoe credited injured QB Alex Rood for his effort filling in as offensive coordinator for Jermaine Henderson, who could not make the trip to Watertown.

The Red & Black, 2-2, scored with about three minutes left in the game.

Defensively, Jzhon Henderson and Tre Woods had interceptions, and Gunner Rapone, Max Rapone and Steve Kowalczyk recorded sacks. Kaden Marucci was in on 11 tackles.

Next up for the Spartans is a home contest against the Rochester Chargers at 5 p.m. this Saturday at Pembroke Town Park. Genesee defeated the Rochester squad, 19-12, on June 8 at Franklin High.

A 3-on-3 basketball tournament fundraiser to benefit the Spartans is set for July 6 at Ri-Dan’s Sports Park on West Main Street Road. To register for the event, which includes youth and adult divisions, go to bit.ly/SpartansBball