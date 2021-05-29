Spots still open for hands-on Environmental Science Camp at GC Park & Forest

Press release:

Spots are still open for Environmental Science Camp at the Genesee County Park & Forest! This hands-on outdoor camp is for students entering seventh – 10th grades.

Maximum 15 campers, registration deadline to register is Monday, June 28th.

Camp meets Monday through Friday, July 12th – 16th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Interpretive Nature Center at the Genesee County Park & Forest.

This weeklong adventure includes wildlife surveys, stream studies, tree identification and more taught by professionals in different fields of Environmental Science.

Learn from Q&A with forest rangers, enjoy outdoor recreation and more!

Cost is $95/camper for the entire week. All materials and a camp T-shirt are provided. Transportation provided from Batavia High School to and from camp each day.

All COVID-19 and social distancing protocols will be followed according to state and county health department recommendations.

To register, download the registration form from our website here.

Return completed forms with payment to:

Main Office -- Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center

153 Cedar St.

Batavia, NY 14020

For more information visit our website, or contact Shannon Lyaski at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.