St. Jerome Guild donates money to UMMC Foundation, freezer to store vaccines, honors healthcare heroes

Throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the community has found unique ways to thank the healthcare heroes at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) through food deliveries, donations and letters.

An ongoing fundraiser spearheaded by the St. Jerome Guild’s Hometown Hero's Star Program honors the staff at UMMC and it also recently led to the donation of a freezer to store the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Even during the pandemic, the Guild has worked to support our hospital and employees,” said Dan Ireland, president of UMMC. “We’re grateful they were able to pull the community together to remind our healthcare heroes that they’re appreciated.”

COVID-19 vaccines are now stored in the freezer as supplies arrive at UMMC. In addition, the fundraiser provides certificates of recognition to honor health care heroes. To date, nearly 1,000 certificates have been distributed to UMMC employees thanking them for their tireless efforts over the past year.

“We wanted the community to participate,” said Annette LaBarbera, president of the St. Jerome Guild. “Our goal was and continues to be raising enough money to support our healthcare workers and the exceptional care they deliver, as well as, our community.”

Top photo, from left: UMMC staff members in front of the newly donated freezer -- Michael Harasimowicz, Lindsay Starkweather, Korey Brauen and Meagan Stringham.

Below left, Annette LaBarbera, president of the St. Jerome Guild, stands with Kathleen Storch holding her Certificate of Recognition from the St. Jerome Guild’s Hometown Hero’s Star Program​.

Below, a ceremonial check for $7,500 for the UMMC Foundation held by UMMC President Dan Ireland and Annette LaBarbera, president of the St. Jerome Guild.