Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 13, 2021 - 12:04pm

St. Paul's holding annual decorated wreath sale

posted by Press Release in st. paul's, batavia, news.

Press release:

St. Paul Lutheran School parent group, FOLKS, is having a Christmas wreath sale. Sale dates are now thru November 17th. A 20" decorated wreath is $30 and a 35" decorated wreath is $45. Choice of red or burgundy ribbon. Payment is due upon ordering. Cash or check made out to FOLKS. Can be ordered at St. Paul Lutheran Church and School at 31 Washington Avenue, Batavia, 585-343-0488. Pick up of wreaths is on Sunday, November 21st at the church from 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button