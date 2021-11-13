November 13, 2021 - 12:04pm
St. Paul's holding annual decorated wreath sale
Press release:
St. Paul Lutheran School parent group, FOLKS, is having a Christmas wreath sale. Sale dates are now thru November 17th. A 20" decorated wreath is $30 and a 35" decorated wreath is $45. Choice of red or burgundy ribbon. Payment is due upon ordering. Cash or check made out to FOLKS. Can be ordered at St. Paul Lutheran Church and School at 31 Washington Avenue, Batavia, 585-343-0488. Pick up of wreaths is on Sunday, November 21st at the church from 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
