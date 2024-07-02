STAMP expected to benefit from $40 million in grants for Buffalo to Rochester tech hub

Press release from GCEDC:
A Federal Tech Hub supporting the semiconductor industry at the STAMP Mega-Site and a region running from Buffalo to Rochester to Syracuse is growing with new investments announced Monday.
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded a phase two Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs (Tech Hub) grant of $40 million to the New York Semiconductor Manufacturing and Research Technology Innovation Corridor (NY SMART-I Corridor) consortium.
The announcement comes as Edwards builds the semiconductor industry's dry pump manufacturing factory of the future at STAMP.
Over the next five years, the consortium will serve a critical role in supporting Upstate New York’s continued growth into a globally competitive center of semiconductor workforce development, innovation, and manufacturing – part of the continued transformation of the state’s rust belt cities into a brand new innovation belt.
Empire State Development has committed up to $8 million in match funding along with significant additional aligned resources to support the NY SMART-I Corridor and will serve as a member of the Tech Hub’s implementation steering committee.
“With this transformative federal grant, New York is taking another major leap toward building Chips Country in our state,” Governor Hochul said. “This award will help to bring the next generation of semiconductor research, manufacturing, and workforce training upstate and unlock even more funding – on top of our other state investments – to attract chipmaking businesses and jobs. From Micron’s historic investment to our first-in-the-nation chips research center in Albany, New York is all in on semiconductors and I thank the Biden administration, Majority Leader Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, and Congressman Morelle for ensuring we remain competitive in the global race for chips business.”
The NY SMART-I Corridor was awarded one of 31 Tech Hub designations by the federal Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) in October 2023 from a pool of nearly 400 regional applications, and is one of only four semiconductor tech hub designations in the nation.
The consortium comprises the Western NY, Finger Lakes, and Central NY regions and is convened by the Buffalo-Niagara Partnership, ROC2025, and CenterState CEO respectively. It includes more than 80 members that include economic development organizations, government, workforce development, labor, industry, academia and nonprofits.
The Tech Hub will work to build a world-class semiconductor ecosystem across a range of focus areas including equitable workforce development and talent placement, research and commercialization pathways in partnership with leading academic institutions, chip manufacturing supply chain growth and development, and technology innovation.
Managed by a multi-sector implementation governance committee, the consortium will serve as a key coordinating body for semiconductor industry growth alongside the Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration housed within ESD.
Empire State Development President CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York State’s efforts to re-shore the semiconductor industry in a way that emphasizes smart and strategic growth, equitable and diverse workforce development, and cutting-edge R&D and innovation are a model for the nation and the world. Funding for the Tech Hub provided by the Biden administration will help us realize this shared vision to build a thriving innovation sector, increase our domestic semiconductor supply chain, and protect our economic and national security – all while creating good jobs for all New Yorkers.”
Press release from Rep. Claudia Tenney:
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) joined Representatives Joe Morelle (NY-25), Nick Langworthy (NY-23), Tim Kennedy (NY-26), Marc Molinaro (NY-19), and Brandon Williams (NY-22) to announce that the New York Semiconductor Manufacturing and Research Technology Innovation Corridor (NY SMART I-Corridor), comprised of the Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse areas, has been selected to receive $40 million in Phase II funding in the Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs (Tech Hubs) Program.
The creation of the NY SMART I-Corridor will allow for the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse region to combine its expertise in advanced manufacturing with both ongoing and new investments in semiconductor and sensing technology. The NY SMART I-Corridor coalition emphasized collaboration over competition, utilizing their unique universities, field experts, and local and federal advocates to build a brighter future for the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse region.
In October 2023, the NY SMART I-Corridor was designated a Regional Tech Hub during Phase I of the program. Selection for Phase II funding further underscores the strength and promise of our region.
"With this additional investment into the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse corridor and its designation as a Regional Technology and Innovation Hub, our region will be at the forefront of innovative advancements benefiting our nation, and the world," said Congresswoman Tenney. "This funding will onshore critical parts of our nation's supply chain, bringing jobs to our communities and promoting technological advancement. I am eager to see the positive impact this funding will have on our community."
Press release from Sen. Charles Schumer:
After years of relentless advocacy and landing the prestigious federal Tech Hub designation for the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse that he created in his CHIPS & Science Law, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer today announced the “NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub” was just selected as one of only 12 Tech Hub award winners in the nation, bringing a major $40 million in federal funding to further position Upstate NY as a semiconductor center for the world.
Schumer said this prestigious and highly competitive federal investment will supercharge Upstate NY to build out its workforce training initiatives, strengthen existing manufacturing and innovation, and help attract new supply chains from the billions in private and federal semiconductor investment the senator has helped bring to the region, helping ensure this industry that is critical to our nation’s future, and that once was being lost to overseas, now is not just made in America, but made in Upstate NY.
“This is a monumental victory for the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse region as the first major Tech Hub award in the nation, bringing a whopping $40 million from my CHIPS & Science Law. With this major investment, the feds are shining a national spotlight, and confirming what I have long known, that America’s semiconductor future runs through the heart of Upstate NY along the I-90 corridor.,” said Senator Schumer. “From the fields near Syracuse that will become Micron’s massive mega-fab to the cutting-edge research labs in Rochester and workers learning these manufacturing skills in Buffalo, this award helps connect the region to seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity and establish Upstate NY as the heart of America’s semiconductor industry. I created the Tech Hubs competition with Upstate NY in mind, and pulled out all the stops to win this award –first proposing this program in my Endless Frontier Act, then passing it into law as part of my CHIPS & Science Act, making the case to bring the region together, advocating at the highest levels and delivering the transformational investment to make today possible. It’s never been more clear: the heart of America’s semiconductor industry runs along the I-90 corridor in Upstate NY!”
Today’s award is the culmination of years of work by Schumer both creating the program through his CHIPS & Science Law with Upstate NY in mind, and working meticulously to lay the foundation for the region to succeed in securing this award. Going back to before the creation of the program, Schumer cited Upstate NY as ready to compete, and began working to build the coalitions to come together to be ready to tap the federal funding award, including landing major grants like $25 million from the American Rescue Plan for Buffalo to boost its growing tech industry, while simultaneously working to land major companies in the semiconductor and related industries in the region from Micron’s massive over $100 billion federal investment in Central NY to Edwards Vacuum in Western NY.
Thanks to Schumer’s efforts, the multi-region consortium beat out nearly 400 initial applications in the first phase of the Tech Hubs competition and was one of only 31 proposals selected for the prestigious federal Tech Hub designation that allowed them to compete for the funding awarded today. This fits together with billions in private and federal investment Schumer has helped deliver for Upstate NY, and companies we are seeing already expand in the region. Just after receiving the Tech Hub designation, Schumer announced TTM Technologies intends to build an up to $130 million, 400 job high-tech manufacturing facility in Central NY, citing the Tech Hub designation as a reason for wanting to locate in Upstate NY.
This is on top of other major investments in the semiconductor industry, including GlobalFoundries plans to invest over $12 billion to expand and construct a second, new state-of-the-art computer chip factory in the Capital Region, Wolfspeed recently opening the first, largest, and only 200mm silicon carbide fabrication facility in the world in the Mohawk Valley, and Menlo Micro investing $50+ million to build their microchip switch manufacturing facility near Ithaca, creating over 100 new good-paying jobs. In addition, major supply chain companies like Edwards Vacuum is making a $300+ million investment to build a dry pump manufacturing facility in Western NY, creating 600 good-paying jobs to support the growing chip industry in Upstate New York. Niacet Specialty Chemicals also announced an investment of $50 million in its Niagara Falls facility to strengthen the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain, and Corning Inc., which manufactures glass critical to the microchip industry, is investing $139 million in Monroe County – creating over 270 new, good-paying jobs, and many more.
The $40 million in Tech Hubs funding will go towards specific component projects that aim to solve the growth challenges the region would otherwise face over the coming decade and ensure that growth is translated to all members of our communities. Specifically, the component project efforts will be led by Monroe Community College, the University at Buffalo (UB), and Syracuse University, all of which will be coordinating across the region to bolster workforce training initiatives, help elevate local supply chain companies, create a collaborative ecosystem for semiconductor R&D commercialization. According to the proposal, by the end of the decade, 25% of all chips produced in the United States will be manufactured within 350 miles of this Tech Hub, – with no other region in the nation accounting for a greater share of microchip production.
The NY SMART I-Corridor Consortium Tech Hub spans across the Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse region and has engaged 100+ institutions, including assembling commitments from industry, academia, labor, non-profit, government, and other private sector members. The implementation phase of the program will allow the region to expand the semiconductor ecosystem already in existence to develop and make the future of semiconductor technology in Upstate NY.