STAMP expected to benefit from $40 million in grants for Buffalo to Rochester tech hub

Press release from GCEDC:

A Federal Tech Hub supporting the semiconductor industry at the STAMP Mega-Site and a region running from Buffalo to Rochester to Syracuse is growing with new investments announced Monday. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded a phase two Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs (Tech Hub) grant of $40 million to the New York Semiconductor Manufacturing and Research Technology Innovation Corridor (NY SMART-I Corridor) consortium. The announcement comes as Edwards builds the semiconductor industry's dry pump manufacturing factory of the future at STAMP. Over the next five years, the consortium will serve a critical role in supporting Upstate New York’s continued growth into a globally competitive center of semiconductor workforce development, innovation, and manufacturing – part of the continued transformation of the state’s rust belt cities into a brand new innovation belt. Empire State Development has committed up to $8 million in match funding along with significant additional aligned resources to support the NY SMART-I Corridor and will serve as a member of the Tech Hub’s implementation steering committee. “With this transformative federal grant, New York is taking another major leap toward building Chips Country in our state,” Governor Hochul said. “This award will help to bring the next generation of semiconductor research, manufacturing, and workforce training upstate and unlock even more funding – on top of our other state investments – to attract chipmaking businesses and jobs. From Micron’s historic investment to our first-in-the-nation chips research center in Albany, New York is all in on semiconductors and I thank the Biden administration, Majority Leader Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, and Congressman Morelle for ensuring we remain competitive in the global race for chips business.” The NY SMART-I Corridor was awarded one of 31 Tech Hub designations by the federal Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) in October 2023 from a pool of nearly 400 regional applications, and is one of only four semiconductor tech hub designations in the nation. The consortium comprises the Western NY, Finger Lakes, and Central NY regions and is convened by the Buffalo-Niagara Partnership, ROC2025, and CenterState CEO respectively. It includes more than 80 members that include economic development organizations, government, workforce development, labor, industry, academia and nonprofits. The Tech Hub will work to build a world-class semiconductor ecosystem across a range of focus areas including equitable workforce development and talent placement, research and commercialization pathways in partnership with leading academic institutions, chip manufacturing supply chain growth and development, and technology innovation. Managed by a multi-sector implementation governance committee, the consortium will serve as a key coordinating body for semiconductor industry growth alongside the Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration housed within ESD. Empire State Development President CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York State’s efforts to re-shore the semiconductor industry in a way that emphasizes smart and strategic growth, equitable and diverse workforce development, and cutting-edge R&D and innovation are a model for the nation and the world. Funding for the Tech Hub provided by the Biden administration will help us realize this shared vision to build a thriving innovation sector, increase our domestic semiconductor supply chain, and protect our economic and national security – all while creating good jobs for all New Yorkers.”

Press release from Rep. Claudia Tenney:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) joined Representatives Joe Morelle (NY-25), Nick Langworthy (NY-23), Tim Kennedy (NY-26), Marc Molinaro (NY-19), and Brandon Williams (NY-22) to announce that the New York Semiconductor Manufacturing and Research Technology Innovation Corridor (NY SMART I-Corridor), comprised of the Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse areas, has been selected to receive $40 million in Phase II funding in the Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs (Tech Hubs) Program. The creation of the NY SMART I-Corridor will allow for the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse region to combine its expertise in advanced manufacturing with both ongoing and new investments in semiconductor and sensing technology. The NY SMART I-Corridor coalition emphasized collaboration over competition, utilizing their unique universities, field experts, and local and federal advocates to build a brighter future for the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse region. In October 2023, the NY SMART I-Corridor was designated a Regional Tech Hub during Phase I of the program. Selection for Phase II funding further underscores the strength and promise of our region. "With this additional investment into the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse corridor and its designation as a Regional Technology and Innovation Hub, our region will be at the forefront of innovative advancements benefiting our nation, and the world," said Congresswoman Tenney. "This funding will onshore critical parts of our nation's supply chain, bringing jobs to our communities and promoting technological advancement. I am eager to see the positive impact this funding will have on our community."

Press release from Sen. Charles Schumer: