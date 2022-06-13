STEM grads earn GCC degree alongside high school Diploma

Press release:

On May 21, 2022, Genesee Community College celebrated its 54th annual Commencement Ceremony with a group of 15 students from area high schools and homeschools deserving special mention. They completed their GCC degree requirements concurrently with their high school diplomas or New York State Equivalents. These 15 graduates participated in the fourth annual cohort of the College's Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Enrichment Program through GCC's Accelerated College Enrollment (ACE) Office.

These high-achieving individuals include the following: Alexander Wright (Perry), Chase Graham (Alexander), Corden Zimmerman (Byron-Bergen), Elizabeth McCarthy (Batavia), Elli Schelemanow (Byron-Bergen), Jordyn Tobolski (Oakfield), Katarina Luker (Alexander), McKenna Johnson (Oakfield), Megan Zakes (Medina), Rebecca Clemens (Lyndonville), Samantha Nusstein (Attica), Sarah Volpe (Elba), Sophie Fulton (Batavia), Zachary Neal (Homeschool), Bethany Faben (Homeschool) and Markus Faben (Homeschool). Emily Harling (Albion) did not take part in the STEM Enrichment Program, but did earn a GCC degree alongside her high school diploma.

The STEM Enrichment program began in 2012 allowing the students to start their college studies as early as the seventh grade. In addition to their traditional schoolwork, they enrolled in college-level coursework each year taking advantage of many academic opportunities and successfully completing all of the rigorous challenges of an associate degree.

"Once again this year, we are delighted to celebrate the achievements of our STEM program students who have worked hard to earn GCC degrees along with their high school diplomas or the New York State Equivalent, in the case of our homeschooled students," Ed Levinstein, associate dean of GCC's ACE program said. "I commend their hard work and dedication to their studies, as well as the excellent contributions they make to GCC's classes and college community."

Genesee Community College's 54th annual Commencement Ceremony was held in-person at the Richard C. Call Arena and featured special guest Keynote Speaker Daniel P. Ireland, President of United Memorial Medical Center. To view the ceremony, please visit: https://www.genesee.edu/home/events/commencement/.