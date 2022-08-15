Steven Falitico selected as county's new communications and web design specialist

Press release:

The Genesee County Manager’s Office is pleased to announce the hiring of Steven Falitico as the new Public Communication and Web Design Specialist for Genesee County, NY. This newly created position is responsible for developing, designing and coordinating web sites and various social media platforms and disseminating news and information through a variety of media outlets. Steven will work closely with department heads and local news media to promote community awareness, while also focusing on planning and organizing necessary budgetary resources to enhance marketing and communication development for Genesee County, NY. County Manager Matt Landers commented, “This position will allow the County to better serve the community by putting a focus on communicating valuable and timely information through a variety of mediums and revamping the County website in a way that allows residents to have more resources at their fingertips. We are confident Steven will hit the ground running and make an immediate positive impact to Genesee County.”

Steven is a Genesee County native, graduating from Batavia High School in 2010 and attending college at both SUNY Brockport and SUNY Empire State College. He earned a B.S. Degree in Business Administration with Management Specialty and currently resides in Le Roy with his wife and two children.

He spent the last five years working as the Membership and Marketing Director at the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce where he developed many skills including website development, e-mail marketing campaigns, social media advertising and promotion, photography, video production, search-engine optimization, community engagement, and public relations. His connections in the community and his technological skill-set make him an ideal choice for this new position.

“I am excited to get started in my new position and bring my skill-set into the County Manager’s Office. I have many new ideas and initiatives that I am ready to put into action for the betterment of Genesee County. The people in this community have always been good to me and I look forward to paying that kindness forward through my work to promote the county and engage with its citizens”, said Falitico.