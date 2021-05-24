STOP-DWI High Visibility campaign starts Friday, ends next Tuesday

Press release:

The Genesee County STOP-DWI coordinator announced today that Genesee County police agencies, including the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, City of Batavia Police Department and the Village of Le Roy Police Department, will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign will start on Friday, May 28th and will end on Tuesday, June 1st.

Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and marks the official start of summer.

New York State Police, County Sheriffs, municipal law enforcement agencies and local STOP-DWI Programs will collaborate across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths.

The STOP-DWI Memorial Day Weekend High Visibility Engagement Campaignis one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

The Statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign also targets the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Holiday Season, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick’s Day.

Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

You can help to make a difference by Having a Sober Plan! Download our mobile app – “Have a Plan” and you will always be able to find a safe ride home -- www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp.

Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning.