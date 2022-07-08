STOP-DWI Night at the Ballpark slated for July 14

Press release:

Join Genesee County STOP-DWI and the Genesee County Youth Bureau for a night of family fun as they team up to host the STOP-DWI Night at the Ballpark on Thursday, July 14 at Dwyer Stadium as the Batavia Muckdogs take on Geneva.

Brooke Jarkiewicz

The first 200 youth through the gate will receive a T-shirt or Muck Bucks for purchases in the ballpark. Throughout the night, families can take part in a variety of fun and interactive education booths, experience the entertainment of “Balloons with a Twist,” receive numerous giveaways and have a chance to win a bike from Adam Miller Toy & Bicycle.

STOP-DWI needs your help to cheer on Brooke Jarkiewicz and Grace Shepard as they throw out the first pitch of the game. Brooke and Grace are 2022 graduates of Byron-Bergen who have actively participated in the annual STOP-DWI poster contest throughout all of their high school years. This dynamic duo has collaborated each year on their submissions successfully garnering multiple awards and recognition with each entry but more importantly, they helped raise awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

Grace Shepard

The Genesee County Youth Bureau has 500 free tickets available for youth and their families. Get your tickets by calling 585-344-3960. Any remaining tickets will be available the night of the event at the STOP-DWI booth outside the main gate.

Join us for a great night at the Ballpark and remember impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7:05 p.m.

Event sponsors and contributors: GCASA, Kiwanis Club of Batavia, NY Association of Chiefs of Police, Red Osier Landmark, Salmon Orthodontics, US Gypsum Co., WNY Association of Chiefs of Police, Batavia Police Benevolent Association, Chapin Manufacturing, Lions Club of Batavia, Marchese Computers, Polish Falcons Nest #493, and Adam Miller Toy & Bicycle.