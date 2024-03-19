Submissions being accepted for 'Total Eclipse of the Art'-themed exhibition at GO ART!

Press Release:

GO ART! announces a call for artwork for its 7th annual juried exhibition, Art of the Rural. This year, organizers have added a twist with the theme, ‘Total Eclipse of the Art.’ Artists are encouraged to explore the theme through their interpretation and are welcome to think outside the box.

The exhibition is open to all artists. All work must be original, created by the submitting artist, and not previously exhibited at GO ART! All media is accepted. Artwork must be properly wired, ready to hang, and no larger than 36 x 36.”

GO ART! members may submit up to 5 works for $30, $5 for each additional work. Non-members may submit up to 3 works for $30 and $5 for each additional work. Artists can drop off submissions at GO ART! located in Seymour Place, 201 East Main Street, Batavia.

Artwork will be accepted from March 20 - 23 and March 27 -29 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. No entries will be accepted after March 29.

Art of the Rural: Total Eclipse of the Art will be on display from April 3 – June 1. The winners will be announced at the artist reception, which will take place April 6 from 5 - 8 p.m.

For a complete list of rules and entry forms, visit www.goart.org/galleries. Contact Mary Jo Whitman at mjwhitman@goart.org with any questions.