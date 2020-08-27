'Success Stories Written Here': Genesee Valley BOCES rebrands its image with new logo

Submitted image and press release:

Last school year, the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership embarked upon a rebranding process. Staff and faculty shared many ideas and thoughts via a survey about the name of the organization. The common thread in all comments shared was the term BOCES. The Board of Education reviewed all these survey results and comments.

After careful consideration, they arrived at the conclusion that it is time for the organization to return to its roots, Genesee Valley BOCES.

The tagline from the former logo, “Success Stories Written Here,” is included in the new logo.

After much discussion at a Board of Education meeting, it was determined that this message is the GV BOCES branding promise. Success Stories Written Here can be applied to every program, every department, every service, every district and every student served by the Genesee Valley BOCES.

The colors of the new logo are a mix of old logo colors as a nod to past traditions. The small circles represent the ever-changing and evolving work.

“While the logo and our name may have changed, we remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver our mission, strategic goals and core values," said Kevin MacDonald, district superintendent, GV BOCES. "We truly value the work accomplished by the staff, faculty and board members who worked to develop our mission and core values.

"These philosophies continue to be the guide for how we serve our students and for which our programs and services are delivered and continue to grow.”