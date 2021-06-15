Summer reading programs begin June 25 for children and adults at Richmond Memorial Library

Press release:

Richmond Memorial Library invites patrons of all ages to take part in Summer Reading! This year’s theme is animals, with the slogan of “Tails and Tales.” Beginning June 25, children and adults can take part in reading challenges for a chance to win prizes.

The Children's Room at the Richmond Memorial Library is excited to continue its annual Summer Reading Program this summer from June 25 to Aug. 14.

New this year will be reading tracking using Beanstack. As a computer website or a mobile app, Beanstack will help readers track their minutes read, remind them of milestone prize pickups, and engage readers with fun activities to earn an additional end prize.

Children’s Room staff will gladly help families register on Beanstack when the program is available starting June 24. Watch the Children’s Room page on the website for updates.

Summer reading for adults? Yes, please! Summer Reading BINGO will begin on Friday, June 25 and go through Aug. 21. Complete challenges like reading outside, listening to an audiobook and watching a documentary for a chance to win weekly and grand prizes.

Grand Prizes include a Book Lovers’ Basket, an 8gb Kindle Paperwhite and a piece of book art by a local artist! Weekly prizes will include gift cards and goodies from local establishments.

Registration begins in person at the library and online at batavialibrary.org at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 25.

The adult program is open to anyone 17 years of age or older with a valid library card. Complete rules and information will be provided with registration. Those registered for adult summer reading by July 7 will be entered for a chance to win one of ten copies of our 2021 Richmond Reads book (title to be revealed on July 8)!

In-person programming is back! All children’s programs will be held outdoors, including an All Ages Story time, Lunch Bunch, a Middle School Fidget Trading Club, and Family Fun Fridays. Adult programs include the Richmond Reads Title Reveal on July 8, book and film discussions and more!

Please visit the library website to continue to check for upcoming activities as they are available. For more information, visit http://www.batavialibrary.org or call (585) 343-9550.