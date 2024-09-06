T-shirt contest winner, Liberty Pumps, donates back to YMCA

Press Release:

The 11th annual GLOW Corporate Cup was run this August with nearly 800 participants registering for the annual 5K run and walk. The race brought in just shy of $20,000 in support of the GLOW YMCA. This money will support the YMCA Scholarship program, ensuring that no one is turned away from the Y due to their inability to pay.

In addition to the race, teams design their own T-Shirts and compete for the most creative design. Each year the local Merrill Lynch office makes a $500 donation to the winning team’s charity of choice. This year, Liberty Pumps won the contest for the first time and elected to direct the donation back to the YMCA, bringing the total funds raised from the race to over $20,000.