Talk at HLOM will focus on Darwin Martin House in Buffalo

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce its next Java with Joe E. on Thursday, January 26th at 9 am. Richard Beatty will be presenting, “The Darwin Martin House-Frank Lloyd Wright’s Buffalo 1905 Masterpiece.” Admission is free, and coffee and donuts will be served.

Richard Beatty, a senior docent at the site, will give a presentation on Wright's incredible design, his client Darwin D. Martin, and the long history of the complex. Abandoned and neglected during the Depression, taken for back taxes in 1946, and then partially demolished in 1960, the complex of buildings and landscape has been completely restored. Part of Mr Beatty's presentation will include a history of the organization that took shape in the 1980s in response to the ongoing decline of the masterpiece, focusing on the key role that volunteers play in presenting the site to visitors from all over the world.