Temp closure, renovations delayed for Batavia Social Security office

Press Release:

The Batavia Social Security office located at 571 East Main Street, Batavia, NY, will remain open on Thursday, May 1, and Friday, May 2. The office was scheduled to be closed temporarily for these two days due to space renovations. The renovations have been temporarily delayed due to a facility issue.

You may continue to call the Batavia Social Security office at 1-866-931-7103. Social Security office hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Social Security’s customers can now make appointments for all types of services instead of waiting in line, resulting in a better overall experience and reductions in wait times.

Customers can still wait in line if they cannot or do not want to make an appointment. Staff at local offices are particularly mindful of vulnerable populations, people with disabilities, and other groups that need specialized or immediate attention when they walk in. People can schedule an appointment by calling their local office (recommended) or 1-800-772-1213, which also has a call-back feature. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call Social Security’s TTY number, 1-800-325-0778.