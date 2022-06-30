Ten artists selected to provide programming for area arts councils, including GO ART!

Press release:

Working with GO ART!, the Arts Council for Wyoming County (ACWC) and the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts (GVCA), ten local artists announced today they received an Artist Employment Program (AEP) grant from Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY). Designed to support employment opportunities for artists, the program is funding 98 collaborations involving a dynamic group of 300 artists employed by community-based organizations, municipalities, and tribal governments across New York State. CRNY has awarded a total of $49.9M in funding to support artists’ salaries and benefits, with an additional $11.7M in funding provided to the organizations holding employment.

“If we are to truly rebuild our amazing state, we must celebrate artists’ contributions not only to the economy but to what makes us human,” says Creatives Rebuild New York's Executive Director Sarah Calderon. “The incredible work being funded through CRNY’s Artist Employment Program underscores the importance of direct support for both individual artists and the organizations that hold their employment.”

The artists will work with the three arts councils to provide arts programming throughout the region. The ten artists, listed below, are skilled in diverse visual and performing arts, including painting, sculpture, music, choreography, and theater. They will collaborate over a two-year period to create various exhibits, performances, classes and experiences. GO ART!, ACWC, and GVCA will collectively receive $1.5 million to support the collaboration, including artists’ salaries and benefits.

The ten artists included in this project are:

Dan Butler, visual artist and muralist

Ted Canning, musician and teaching artist

Ruben Ornelas, choreographer and dancer

Jill Pettigrew, visual artist and teaching artist

Susan Ferrari Rowley, sculptor

Rashaad Santiago, special effects artist and director

Gaitrie Devi Subryan, choreographer and dancer

Annette Daniels Taylor, poet, filmmaker and actress

Paul Thomas, ceramicist

Keith Walters, photographer and videographer

“The artists and staff of GO ART!, ACWC, and GVCA worked really hard on getting this grant. We are proud and beyond excited for this opportunity,” said Gregory Hallock, Executive Director for GO ART!. “This truly is an amazing, talented, and hard-working group of artists and art administrators. Look out Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming Counties; we are going to be providing some amazing programming and art displays. Make sure to follow us on our social media pages and help us make art happen!"

Artist Employment Program recipients were selected through a two-stage process by a group of twenty external peer reviewers alongside CRNY staff. From an initial pool of over 2,700 written applications, 167 were shortlisted for interviews with reviewers. To view the list of 98 Artist Employment Program participants, visit https://www.creativesrebuildny.org/participants/.

For more information about Creatives Rebuild New York’s Artist Employment Program, please visit creativesrebuildny.org.